FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-normal temps for the final days of April

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More wind and fire concerns await as a series of systems brush by Arizona through early next week. Wind will be gusty today and Thursday from the southwest with critical fire conditions possible for a few hours mainly south and east of Tucson. Temperatures cool with highs dropping to near-normal levels (mid to upper 80s) Thursday and Friday. Highs warm back to the low 90s over the weekend.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Windy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

