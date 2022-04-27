Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man arrested in Mesa cold cases that happened 30+ years ago

Thomas Davis Cox Thomas Davis Cox was indicted on 16 counts in the cases including suspicion of...
Thomas Davis Cox Thomas Davis Cox was indicted on 16 counts in the cases including suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there’s a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.

Investigators say they used DNA and fingerprint analysis at each crime scene but for years, no suspect was identified. But recently, police say a follow-up investigation was started, and a family line was developed using advanced DNA technology. Using that, Cox was identified, police said. Detectives then compared fingerprints from a misdemeanor arrest of Cox to the prints at the scenes. Police said they matched. Cox was then extradited from Colorado to Phoenix.

Roland Brown heads up the Mesa Police Department’s cold case unit. He said advances in DNA technology have had a significant impact on how they investigate crimes.

“20 years ago when DNA 1st came out, we were pretty limited to what we could use it for, and what was available,” said Brown. “But now, since advancement of DNA technology and creation of DNA database, it now allows us to solve these cases.”

Brown said there is nothing more rewarding than telling a victim’s family that you’ve made an arrest.

“When you go to a family and tell the family we made an arrest and we’re pretty confident the person arrested is responsible for your loved one’s death, it’s the greatest feeling,’ said Brown. “When you get that hug or handshake, you’re standing there and see tears of joy on a family member.”

Cox is being held on a $1 million bond after being indicted on 16 counts in the cases including suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual assault, burglary, and kidnapping.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects (from left) Daruis Lamonte Barrett, King David Rugamba and Malik Tyreme Ford...
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 suspects connected with deadly shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe in Tucson
The Locklin Fire in Old Bisbee began on Monday night, April 25.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for Locklin Avenue, Wood Canyon after wildfire near Old Bisbee
The Adams County Sheriff's Department say a toddler drowned in rural Adams County Wednesday,...
Authorities investigate after child drowns on Tucson’s east side
Tucson police are trying to identify two robbery suspects.
TPD: Unknown suspects robbed 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Reid Park Zoo shares bird safety plan as Avian flu gets closer and closer to Arizona
Reid Park Zoo shares bird safety plan as Avian flu gets closer and closer to Arizona
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
Reid Park Zoo shares bird safety plan as Avian flu gets closer and closer to Arizona
Reid Park Zoo shares bird safety plan as Avian flu gets closer and closer to Arizona
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West