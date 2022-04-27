No injuries reported in early morning apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire near East 29th Street and South Columbus Avenue on Wednesday, April 27.

The fire happened at the Ocotillo Apartments, 4141 E. 29th Street.

Fire investigators believe the fire began in some cardboard boxes and spread to an apartment.

No injuries were reported.

Officers from the Tucson Police Department were also at the scene assisting and investigating.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.