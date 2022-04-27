Advertise
Nogales police to host commemoration ceremony for fallen officer

Nogales police Officer Jesus Cordova will be remembered at a commemoration ceremony Wednesday, April 27.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:04 AM MST
NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nogales police are hosting a commemoration ceremony for fallen officer Jesus Cordova Wednesday, April 27.

Cordova was killed in the line of duty on April 27, 2018, while trying to catch a carjacking suspect.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at 631 W. Mesa Verde Drive.

David Ernesto Murillo, of Tempe, admitted to killing Cordova and was given three life sentences plus 119 years in September 2019.

