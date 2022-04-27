Pedestrian fatalities surge in Tucson amid search for answers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The number of pedestrian deaths so far in 2022 is staggering.

By this time in 2021, Tucson had 10 fatal pedestrian accidents. This year, it has nearly doubled to 18. At that rate, the city could exceed 50 by the end of the year.

The question is why.

“I don’t know why it’s increasing year to year, no one knows,” said Tucson Traffic Safety Engineer Blake Olofson. “I don’t think we’ll ever know.”

Not reassuring but it’s something that is happening all over the country with many, many jurisdictions looking for a silver bullet that might end the carnage.

“We make a little synopsis on each crash and you see words like walked against the signal, impaired, things that are totally preventable,” Olofson said.

There is evidence that as many as half the pedestrians are themselves impaired. Many cross mid-street ignoring crosswalks.

“Sadly, in most cases, the pedestrian is at fault,” he said.

But there’s another thought as well, and that’s in many cases it’s the driver’s fault.

“I think it’s a function of more and more people having cell phones,” said Louis Hollingsworth, a Tucson Attorney who handles pedestrian cases. “And more and more people becoming addicted to their phones.”

Hollingsworth said some of his cases bear out that drivers are distracted in sometimes outlandish ways, which leads to fatal crashes.

“There are actually people who watch YouTube while driving and ah, they’re watching movies while driving,” he said. “We’ve had cases even one involving a tractor-trailer driver who caused an accident.”

So the reasons for the surge vary, but there are things that can be agreed on such as lighting.

Both Olofson and Hollingsworth believe Tucson lacks adequate lighting.

“In a civil case it’s a contributing factor,” he said. “Comparative fault is a factor where the defendant driver is pointing the finger at the decedent for wearing dark clothing at night in an area which is not well lit.”

Olofson said areas that improve lighting have seen a decrease in pedestrian accidents, like 22nd Street near Interstate 10.

He believes if voters pass Prop 411, it would provide more lighting to those areas which are at present dimly lit.

Both also believe education is a factor as well. It’s one of the three pillars of traffic safety, which also includes enforcement and engineering.

“I think there needs to be more of an effort to educate people about the dangers of distracted driving,” Hollingsworth said.

Speed is also a factor that likely needs some attention. More and more cities across the country are lowering speed limits to try to reduce the number of fatalities.

“The thinking in Tucson is not what it was 10 or 15 years ago, when it was all about cars,” Olofson said. “It’s more about moving people safely.”

While they search for ways to make walking safer for pedestrians, Olofson tries to keep things in perspective.

“I’m more like every one person I can keep safe, one person I can get them to make the right decision, that’s success for me,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.