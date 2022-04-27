Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pima County summer rec program sign ups open this week

Pima County.
Pima County.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Registration for the Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation summer program is back this June and July, and registration opens on April 28.

The program runs four days per week, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is offered in two separate sessions for kids who have completed kindergarten through the fifth grade during the current school year.

Program activities include indoor and outdoor recreation, a summer reading program, sports, arts and crafts, board and table games, guest speakers and field trips.

All parents or guardians must attend a mandatory orientation at the same site their children are registered at.

The program will be held at the following community centers:

  • Catalina, at 16562 North Oracle Road
  • Drexel Heights, at 5220 South San Joaquin Avenue
  • Ellie Towne Flowing Wells, at 1660 West Ruthrauff Road
  • Littletown, at 6465 South Craycroft Road
  • Picture Rocks, at 5615 North Sanders Road
  • Robles Ranch, at 16150 West Ajo Highway

Registration opens here at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three suspects (from left) Daruis Lamonte Barrett, King David Rugamba and Malik Tyreme Ford...
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 suspects connected with deadly shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone
The Adams County Sheriff's Department say a toddler drowned in rural Adams County Wednesday,...
Authorities investigate after child drowns on Tucson’s east side
Investigators determined that a Ford Flex was attempting to make a left turn from southbound...
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash at Pima, Swan in Tucson
UPDATE: Driver in fatal pedestrian crash was impaired, police say
UPDATE: PACC halts intake after dog’s death, potential outbreak

Latest News

The Locklin Fire in Old Bisbee began on Monday night, April 25.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for Locklin Avenue, Wood Canyon after wildfire near Old Bisbee
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of expanding war
While the cause of the fire has not been officially determined, Rural Metro says it looks like...
Linseed oil possibly to blame for San Tan Valley house fire
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe in Tucson