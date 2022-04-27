Pima County summer rec program sign ups open this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Registration for the Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation summer program is back this June and July, and registration opens on April 28.

The program runs four days per week, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is offered in two separate sessions for kids who have completed kindergarten through the fifth grade during the current school year.

Program activities include indoor and outdoor recreation, a summer reading program, sports, arts and crafts, board and table games, guest speakers and field trips.

All parents or guardians must attend a mandatory orientation at the same site their children are registered at.

The program will be held at the following community centers:

Catalina, at 16562 North Oracle Road

Drexel Heights, at 5220 South San Joaquin Avenue

Ellie Towne Flowing Wells, at 1660 West Ruthrauff Road

Littletown, at 6465 South Craycroft Road

Picture Rocks, at 5615 North Sanders Road

Robles Ranch, at 16150 West Ajo Highway

Registration opens here at 6 p.m. Thursday.

