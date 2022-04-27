Advertise
Tucson man gets 10 years in child porn case

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was sentenced to spend a decade in prison on Tuesday, April 26 after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Zachary Zane Stephenson, 45, was caught using his cell phone to access material depicting child sexual abuse on Oct. 28, 2020. Stephenson had been on supervision with a similar prior conviction at the time of his arrest.

Once he is released from prison, Stephenson will be placed on lifetime supervised release with “stringent” conditions. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.

This cause was the result of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative created to combat child exploitation and abuse.

Homeland Security Investigations in Tucson investigated Stephenson’s case and attorneys Carin C. Duryee and Erica L. Seger were prosecutors.

