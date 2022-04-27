UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for Locklin Avenue, Wood Canyon after wildfire near Old Bisbee

BISBEE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Locklin Avenue and Wood Canyon residents can now return home, according to an announcement from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said residents of both areas are returned to SET status, meaning they should be ready to evacuate again if necessary.

People who live on Locklin Avenue or Wood Canyon are urged to look at Cochise County’s Facebook page for more information on how to return safely.

County officials say crews will still be in the area and fire suppression efforts will continue throughout the evening. Residents are asked to stay at home if possible and be careful when driving while crews are out.

As of Tuesday, crews said, the fire had been 30% contained over less than 200 acres. The fire is on the hillside and had spread into a drainage area. No injuries or structure losses had been reported.

Residents of those areas, along with Juniper Flats, in Old Bisbee were told to evacuate because of a wildfire in the area on Tuesday morning, April 26.

According to the Bisbee Fire Department, the Locklin Fire began at about 9:45 p.m. Monday, April 25, and appears to be human-caused, but is still under investigation. That investigation could take weeks to finish, according to firefighters.

There is currently no immediate danger to homes or buildings in the area, according to the fire department.

However, residents of Star Avenue are in the SET status.

A shelter for evacuees was set up at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 100 Quality Hill Road. The Red Cross said seven residents spent the night at the shelter.

This fire was upgraded to a Type 3 incident, according to the Bisbee Fire Department, and state and federal crews are on scene with additional personnel arriving in the morning.

This is the fifth fire in the area since March. Most recently, two people were injured in a fire near SR 80 and Old Douglas Highway.

Another fire burned about 50 acres in mid-April, causing residents to be put into a pre-evacuation status, which was removed on April 19.

On March 5, a fire near Bisbee burned about 24 acres.

Cochise County residents can sign up for emergency alerts HERE.

