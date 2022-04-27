Advertise
WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield. (Source: Vermont State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM MST
VERMONT (Gray News) – An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on the highway and smashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser.

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield.

According to Vermont State Police, no one was hurt but the cruiser had a lot of damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was given a ticket for having an unsecured load.

