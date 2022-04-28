Construction worker seriously hurt in fall from scaffolding

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A construction worker was seriously hurt in a fall from scaffolding at a site near Cortaro Farms Road and I-10 Thursday, April 28.

According to the Northwest Fire District, the incident happened in the 5600 block of West Cortaro Farms Road.

The worker was working about 25 feet high on a scaffolding system when the fall happened.

NWFD paramedics transported the patient to Banner University Medical Center for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

