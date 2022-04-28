Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds and elevated fire weather Thursday afternoon

KOLD News 12-12:30 p.m. recurring
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will continue their downward trend Thursday, but gusty winds return for the afternoon. With SW wind gusts 25 to 35 mph and low relative humidity, the entire state of Arizona is under elevated fire danger. Highs will top out near 90° in Tucson.

A beautiful, seasonable day is ahead Friday with highs in the mid 80s and lighter winds. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s move back in for the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Windy.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows around 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

