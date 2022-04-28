2 men, 2 women shot in Phoenix; teen arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men and two women were hurt after a shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday. The shooting happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found out several people were shot and multiple drivers sped off before the police arrived. The four victims were found in nearby areas, including at an apartment complex near 71st Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say all the victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say they found a teen boy running from the area with a gun. He was arrested and later booked on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, investigators said. Since he’s under 18, his name has not been released.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

