Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

2 men, 2 women shot in Phoenix; teen arrested

The shooting happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7 p.m.
The shooting happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men and two women were hurt after a shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday. The shooting happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found out several people were shot and multiple drivers sped off before the police arrived. The four victims were found in nearby areas, including at an apartment complex near 71st Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say all the victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say they found a teen boy running from the area with a gun. He was arrested and later booked on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, investigators said. Since he’s under 18, his name has not been released.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Mitchell, a CBP agent, allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl on Monday.
Federal agent accused of sexually assaulting teen girl
Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday.
WATCH: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors
The winning Powerball ticket for the Wednesday night, April 27, drawing was sold in Gilbert,...
Single ticket sold in Arizona wins ‘huge’ Powerball jackpot
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Migrant escapes CBP custody at Tucson hospital
Tucson police are trying to identify two robbery suspects.
TPD: Unknown suspects robbed 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
Our investigation found Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has increasingly...
Arizona Attorney General using consumer fraud funds for politically charged legal fights
Every student of Mission View Elementary School’s fourth grade class will have the first two...
Tucson couple pays tuition for first two years of university or trade school for entire class at South Tucson elementary school
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
Police say Caroline Coste and Michael Hankins are accused of helping the man who shot a Phoenix...
Police arrest 2 accused of helping man who allegedly shot Phoenix officer