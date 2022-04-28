Migrant escapes CBP custody at Tucson hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A migrant has escaped the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection after they were hospitalized on Wednesday, April 17.

Authorities said the migrant, who was getting care at Banner UMC, escaped.

Border Patrol agents from the Nogales and Tucson stations searched the area, but were unable to find the migrant.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tucson police and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility have been notified of the incident.

