The pandemic is over. So, what now?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With cases dropping and deaths waning, we’ve spent the past few weeks waiting to hear the words, “the pandemic is over.”

We’ve come about as close as we’ll likely come when the Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci says “we are certainly, right now in this country, out of the pandemic phase.”

And some Arizona health officials concur with that such as Will Humble, the Executive Director of Arizona Public Health.

“I agree totally with Dr. Fauci. I believe we’re in the endemic phase,” he said.

And Dr. Joe Gerald the Health Director for the University of Arizona also agrees.

“There is enough community immunity via vaccination and/or prior infection to allow individuals to carry on with their daily lives,” he said.

But all those glowing reviews does not mean the virus is gone completely.

“It’s not gone and probably never will be gone,” Humble said. “People are going to keep testing positive but we’re just not going to be in that epidemic/pandemic hospital crunch phase again with this virus.”

That’s the point Dr. Fauci was making when he announced the pandemic phase is behind us.

“We don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths,” he said. “We are at a low level right now.”

The Arizona State COVID dashboard bears that out registering minus 5 cases for Pima County last week. That’s the statisticians making up for some repeat cases and other anomalies but it shows just how far the cases have dropped. It was 212 cases two weeks ago.

So now that we’ve reached the endemic phase, what does that mean.

“Endemic means that you’ve got enough immunity in the community to keep if from going exponential and overwhelming your hospitals but it doesn’t mean it’s gone,” Humble said.

Humble says he believes as many as 2,000,000 people got infected in Arizona by the omicron variant in January and February. That coupled with the vaccines has given the state enough protection that a long, protracted wave again is very unlikely.

“It’ll probably never be gone but we’ll never have hospitals overwhelmed like we had but that’s different from saying it’s not going to kill anybody anymore,” he said. “It just might.”

So with the virus still hanging around, some people are more protected that others.

Those who have compromised immune systems like those with HIV, autoimmune deficiencies, transplant patients and those on chemo will still need to take precautions but that’s up to the individual.

“It’s a matter of figuring out and calibrating your risk reward ratio and everyone’s used to doing that from driving your car to skydiving and everything in between,” he said.

Going to a Phoenix Suns basketball game with 25,000 screaming fans with no masks is probably not a good idea. Wearing a mask in a supermarket probably is.

But again, those are individual choices. He recommends a tight fighting N95 mask for those who are still concerned about risk.

And even with the number of cases diminishing and the risk of death dropping, there’s one goal Arizona likely will not reach.

“We’re never going to have herd immunity,” Humble said. “There will always be cases of the virus circulating around Arizona and the West.”

Others have warned just because the pandemic phase has ended in the US, there are many countries around the world which don’t have access to the vaccines that have been available here which are still enveloped in the pandemic phase.

