Reid Park Zoo shares bird safety plan as Avian flu gets closer and closer to Arizona

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:43 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s getting closer and closer to home. Animal Caretakers at Reid Park are closely monitoring the spread of H5N1.

“We have been monitoring the progression of Avian flu across the country. And, our plan would be to move our most highly susceptible species, like our flamingos, to an indoor location to protect them,” Sue Tygielski, Director of Zoo Operations said.

Tygielski said birds like flamingos and swans share close spaces with wild birds, and that could cause a big problem. If the illness spreads near Southern Arizona, all bird exhibits would be closed to visitors, and vulnerable birds will be moved out of sight.

“We are most concerned with the birds at the zoo that share space with wild ducks. As you walk around our zoo you may see in our flamingo exhibit, you may see wild mallards interacting with them, and that could be a cause for concern if the influenza comes here,” Tygielski added.

Wild birds fly in and out of the zoo all day long. This could quickly spread the bird flu just by flying in. “Avian influenza is likely spread in part by the migratory birds. So, as waterfowl migrate across the country that is one way Avian can be spread.”

Avid bird lover Thunder Gibb and his family have always enjoyed bird watching. He said if places like the Reid Park Zoo have to shut down their exhibit, people would miss out.

“It would be terrible; it would be devastating. Especially for those who don’t go out hiking, people who just want to come out here and see them,” Gibb said.

Zoo officials advise you have a pet bird at home, contact your vet. That way you both can monitor the bird flu as it spreads. If possible, try to keep your birds inside.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

