Sign up now for El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Registration is open for the 39th annual El Tour de Tucson, which is set for Saturday, November 19.

The discounted fee deadline is on Sunday, May 15. And the deadline for online registration is Friday, Nov. 18.

The ride is traditionally held the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year, and nearly 7,000 cyclists at a time have attended past events.

Participants from across the nation range from beginners to professional cyclists.

Cyclists can ride the 100 mile, Metric Century 100 KM or Metric Half Century 50 KM. There is also a Fun Ride, which includes rides for 10, five and one mile. This year, organizers plan to introduce new routes, all of which start and finish near the Tucson Convention Center.

This year’s title sponsor is Banner UMC.

