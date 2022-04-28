Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Sign up now for El Tour de Tucson

Riders cross the finish line in Saturday's El Tour de Tucson. (Paige Hansen / KOLD News 13)
Riders cross the finish line in Saturday's El Tour de Tucson. (Paige Hansen / KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:21 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Registration is open for the 39th annual El Tour de Tucson, which is set for Saturday, November 19.

The discounted fee deadline is on Sunday, May 15. And the deadline for online registration is Friday, Nov. 18.

The ride is traditionally held the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year, and nearly 7,000 cyclists at a time have attended past events.

Participants from across the nation range from beginners to professional cyclists.

Cyclists can ride the 100 mile, Metric Century 100 KM or Metric Half Century 50 KM. There is also a Fun Ride, which includes rides for 10, five and one mile. This year, organizers plan to introduce new routes, all of which start and finish near the Tucson Convention Center.

This year’s title sponsor is Banner UMC.

Click here to register or get more information.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bligh's remains were found in the Salt River Canyon in January.
UPDATE: Man’s remains found before couple sentenced for his death
Kevin Avila, of Phoenix, is facing charges of first-degree murder, endangerment and aggravated...
UPDATE: Officials identify 3 killed in crash on I-10 near Eloy
There was a heavy police presence at Royal Palms apartments on Thursday.
One injured in shooting at apartment complex on Tucson’s east side
One person died in the crash Friday, April 29, at Milepost 74 on SR 77, which is Oracle Road at...
UPDATE: Oracle Road closed because of deadly crash north of Rudasill Road
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes road near Tucson’s west side

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 coverage
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 coverage
Pima County to allow vote centers
Pima County to allow vote centers
Pima County to allow vote centers
Pima County to allow vote centers
High demand for nannies as more parents turn away from daycare
High demand for nannies as more parents turn away from daycare