Single ticket sold in Arizona wins ‘huge’ Powerball jackpot

The winning Powerball ticket for the Wednesday night, April 27, drawing was sold in Gilbert,...
The winning Powerball ticket for the Wednesday night, April 27, drawing was sold in Gilbert, Arizona.(Arizona Lottery)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A single ticket in Arizona won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing on April 27.

The jackpot was worth $473.1 million with a $283.3 million cash value. This is the biggest jackpot ever won on a single ticket sold in Arizona.

The winning ticket was sold at a QT (QuikTrip) at 726 S. Gilbert Road in Gilbert.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s draw were: 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 with Powerball number 4.

“We are excited to celebrate this huge $473.1 million Powerball jackpot win for one very lucky Arizonan,” said Gregg Edgar, Arizona Lottery Executive Director. “It is a life-changing moment for this winner. It also means millions of dollars to our state’s economy, to this winner’s community, and to the vital programs and services funded by Arizona Lottery ticket sales.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

