Tucson couple pays tuition for first two years of university or trade school for entire class at South Tucson elementary school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every student of Mission View Elementary School’s fourth grade class will have the first two years of tuition of a university or trade school paid for.

Owners of Tucson Iron and Metal, Gary and Tandy Kippur, chose to help children attending the elementary school that is near their scrap metal yard. Gary Kippur saw other businesses commit to higher education for children and thought about providing a similar program locally for a long time. He said, “when a child is in the fourth grade, it’s the ideal time to show them what educational options are possible to them and to show them that the community cares for them.”

Tucson Iron and Metal says they chose the students of Mission View Elementary because the school already has a program in place in which the kids set their own goals. The students keep data binders so that they are accountable to themselves. With this program, the students review themselves in the teacher-parent conferences and show their parents their accomplishments and also where there is room for improvement. Tandy Kippur said, “we like this program because there is clear goal setting and expectations coming from the kids and it seems a perfect fit.”

Andrea Kippur, the Kippurs’ daughter says, “Tucson Iron and Metal has committed to paying the equivalent of two years’ tuition at Pima Community College for each of the thirty-eight fourth graders at Mission View Elementary. There are no GPA minimums to earn the scholarship. The only requirements are that the student graduate from high school and go to an accredited higher education school, which could be a university, community college or trade school. We feel this will open many avenues for the students to succeed.”

The students in this fourth grade class will be the first in their families to receive a secondary education.

“The Kippur family and the Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona are hopeful that by setting this example, others will be motivated to follow in their footsteps and consider similar investments in education to benefit the community,” says Graham Hoffman, President and CEO, Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona.

If you are interested in establishing a fund for the next class of fourth graders at Mission View Elementary, contact Graham Hoffman (graham@jcftucson.org) and they can establish a new fund for the class of 2031 (and subsequent classes as well). Donations to the Tucson Iron and Metal Fund for Higher Education for the class of 2030 can be accepted at https://jcftucson.org/donate-1/.

A formal check presentation is scheduled for next week.

