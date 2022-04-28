Advertise
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt near La Cholla, River Road

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:47 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a pedestrian collision at the intersection of La Cholla Boulevard and West River Road on Wednesday, April 27.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the westbound lanes of River Road at La Cholla were closed during the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

