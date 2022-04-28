UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt near La Cholla, River Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a pedestrian collision at the intersection of La Cholla Boulevard and West River Road on Wednesday, April 27.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the westbound lanes of River Road at La Cholla were closed during the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

