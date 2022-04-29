Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Firefighters discover body at scene of apartment fire

Firefighters discovered a body at the scene of an apartment fire in the 3000 block of East...
Firefighters discovered a body at the scene of an apartment fire in the 3000 block of East Blacklidge Drive on Friday, April 29.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters discovered the body of an adult while conducting a primary search at an apartment fire on Friday, April 29.

According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened in the 3000 block of East Blacklidge Drive, near Country Club and Fort Lowell roads.

The cause of death was not immediately made public.

Tucson police said it is too early in their investigation to determine if any foul play was involved.

KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated when information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Playground equipment at Jacobs Park was severely damaged.
Tucson playground closed after vandalism
Bligh's remains were found in the Salt River Canyon in January.
UPDATE: Man’s remains found before couple sentenced for his death
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police investigating serious-injury collision at Limberlost, First Avenue
Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel dies from ‘health complications,’ family says

Latest News

TPD Homicide investigation
Tucson Police arrest suspect in midtown shooting
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Arizona Peace Officers Memorial
Governor Ducey and Attorney General Brnovich to honor fallen peace officers
A flag flies at half-staff.
Governor Ducey orders flags at half-staff for Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day
Tucson residents deploy to Poland to bring aide to Ukrainian refugees