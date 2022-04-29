Firefighters discover body at scene of apartment fire
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters discovered the body of an adult while conducting a primary search at an apartment fire on Friday, April 29.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened in the 3000 block of East Blacklidge Drive, near Country Club and Fort Lowell roads.
The cause of death was not immediately made public.
Tucson police said it is too early in their investigation to determine if any foul play was involved.
KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated when information becomes available.
