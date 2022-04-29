Firefighters discover body at scene of apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters discovered the body of an adult while conducting a primary search at an apartment fire on Friday, April 29.

APARTMENT FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled an apartment fire in the 3000 block of E. Blacklidge. While conducting a primary search, an adult was found deceased. @Tucson_Police are on scene. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/d3vvu6uqlO — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 29, 2022

According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened in the 3000 block of East Blacklidge Drive, near Country Club and Fort Lowell roads.

The cause of death was not immediately made public.

Tucson police said it is too early in their investigation to determine if any foul play was involved.

KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated when information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.