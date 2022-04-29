FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer this weekend, breezes return Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry with light wind for the final day of April Saturday. Wind will pick up again Sunday from the west-southwest gusting up to 25 mph. High temperatures will warm to the low 90s. Several storms pass to our north through next week. Each brings gusty wind, no rain this far south. Temps hover in the low 90s through the work week.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Gusty.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Gusty.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Gusty.

