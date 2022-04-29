Man facing charges in Sierra Vista shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police arrested a man on Thursday, April 28 after a shooting took place days before at a mobile home park in the city.

Officers were called on around 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 to the Los Arcos Mobile Home Park after gunshots were heard in the area.

Detectives say a man took out a gun and fired it at someone else, who was not hit by any rounds and was left uninjured.

Authorities later received information identifying the suspect as Julio Morales Ruiz, 20, of Sierra Vista.

Officers searched two homes in the mobile home park on Thursday morning, which led to Ruiz’s arrest.

Ruiz faces an attempted first-degree murder charge and was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sierra Vista detective Jessica Ferrel at 520-452-7500.

