TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes road near Tucson’s west side

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a collision that left roads closed and caused traffic delays.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies cais the wreck took place in the 2600 block of South Kinney Road, which will be closed between the Tucson Mountain Park and McCain Loop Road at the rifle range.

Traffic will be delayed, and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

