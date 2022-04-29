Tucson playground closed after vandalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A playground at a Tucson park was badly damaged by vandals and will need to be replaced.

According to Tucson’s Parks and Recreation Department, an overnight arson took place at Jacobs Park near Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.

Surrounded by caution tape, a fence, and several ‘warning’ signs are the remnants of a playground. A slide is completely melted, shade canopies are in tatters, and the rubber playground surface is scorched.

“It was very sad, very sad,” said Paul Schmidt. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Schmidt, who often spends his days and nights at the park with his dogs, says he witnessed the whole thing at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, April 29.

“I was laying down inside the car,” he said. “I heard voices of two people arguing. Next thing I know, I look up and I see an orange light in the sky and this whole [playground] is on fire.”

Schmidt says officers and firefighters were quick to respond.

The director of Tucson Parks and Recreation, Lara Hamwey, says it is the most severe case of vandalism in at least a year.

“By no means do I want it to be perceived that parks are not safe,” said Hamwey. “I just think sometimes you have people who do foolish things.”

Hamwey says park crews are still assessing the damage, but fixing the playground will likely cost thousands of dollars. It is not expected to impact other improvements to Jacobs Park as part of the voter-approved master plan. Hamwey says the playground is insured.

“Parks are important because they are the central meeting spot for neighbors,” she said. “They are the first opportunity for kids to start making friends. For me, parks are the heart of the community.”

The playground will be closed for weeks, possibly months, depending on the amount of work that needs to be done.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident. No word yet on arrests made in the case.

Parks and Rec officials say they are saddened by the destruction at the playground, but encouraged by the support from the community.

The Tucson Parks Foundation has set up a donation account to replace equipment here .

