Tucson, RTA at odds over First Avenue widening project

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Bud Foster
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When voters passed the Regional Transportation Authority plan in 2006, it promised voters it would build roads and bridges with the nearly $2 billion raised from a half cent sales tax.

For the most part things have worked out pretty well. Most of the 35 major projects have been completed or are in the process of being built.

But one of the last projects on the schedule, the project to widen 1st Avenue from Grant Road to River Road is causing some problems.

In 2006, the proposal was to widen it from four lanes to six lanes at a cost of $74 million because traffic was predicted to increase significantly.

But in the ensuing years, the high traffic volumes never materialized so the City of Tucson has suggested the street remain four lanes with enhancements for biking and pedestrians. It would also cost much less.

But the RTA says it can’t do that.

“When something goes to the voters, no elected body should be able to alter what the voters wanted without going back to the voters,” said Satish Hiremath, the former mayor of Oro Valley and former chair of the RTA board.

The RTA Task Force has recommended the voters should have an opportunity to vote on the smaller First Avenue plan in RTA Next. The original RTA plan runs until 2026. RTA Next would have to be approved by voters to extend the half cent sales tax beyond 2026.

But the city says down scoping the project could save taxpayers $20 million and fit in better with its Complete Streets program.

Ward 6 City Councilmember Steve Kozachik says the problem lies with the RTA policy.

“This rigid promises made promises kept, we said in 2006 therefore in 2022 we have to do it,” Kozachik said. “The voters are smarter than that.”

He believes the voters would be more than willing to cut them some slack to save the money.

“The traffic counts don’t justify what was on the 2006 ballot, that was 15 years ago we have new data lets work with,” Kozachik said. “L$et’s not spend $90 some million dollars when we can skinny this up and save some $20 million bucks.”

But Hiremath says it’s not about the money, it’s about process.

“The bottom line is, the voters chose this particular project and voted on it,” he said. “And the only way, in my opinion, to undo that is send it back to the voters.”

The RTA Task Force recommended it be sent to the voters even though it agrees with the city assessment that it doesn’t need to be six lanes.

This is not the final word however. The task force recommendation goes to the RTA Technical Management Committee to review, and the Technical Management Committee will then make a recommendation to the RTA Board for consideration, according to an RTA spokesperson.

Still, the project is dividing the City of Tucson and the RTA. It’s likely it would need city support in order for RTA Next to get approval by the voters.

“What is important is that RTA keep their commitments to the voters that the projects that were identified in the original RTA get done during the original term,” Kozachik said. “If the city of Tucson has to go it alone next time, we’re prepared to do that.”

There is concern that the schism between the two might jeopardize the future of road and bridge building in Pima County.

“I think all this does, to be honest with you, is damage the ability for all of us to get together collectively and start talking about RTA Next and not use projects like this to throw a wrench into that system,” Hiremath said.

The RTA told us even if RTA Next doesn’t get approved by the voters, the project can still get done as long as it begins before June, 2026.

