UPDATE: Man’s remains found before couple sentenced for his death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remains of a man who has been missing since 2019 were recovered several months before a married couple were sentenced on charges related to his homicide.

Tucson police announced they had found the body of 72-year-old Tucson resident and military veteran Frank Bligh on Friday, April 29, the day Blane and Susan Barksdale were sentenced for their roles in his death.

With the help of numerous law enforcement agencies, officers said, they found Bligh’s remains deep in the Salt River Canyon on Jan. 4. The day before what would have been Bligh’s 75th birthday, Jan. 12, Bligh’s remains were identified.

Pima County Judge Brenden Griffon sentenced Blane Barksdale on Friday to 22 years for his role in the death of Frank Bligh, who went missing when his home exploded and burned down in April 2019.

Blane Barksdale is facing a murder charge in connection with the April 2019 death of Frank Bligh in Tucson. (Tucson Police Department)

Barksdale’s wife, Susan Barksdale, was sentenced to five years in prison later that afternoon.

Both Barksdales will get credit for about three years already served.

Barksdale made his plea deal in December 2021. As a special term of the plea agreement, he had to reveal the whereabouts of Bligh’s body to the Tucson Police Department, which he did.

Frank Bligh's Tucson home exploded and burned down in April 2019. While his body was never found, Blane and Susan Barksdale were arrested in connection with his death. (Tucson Police Department)

His wife, Susan, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in November 2021.

In a statement to the judge, the Bligh family and her own family during her sentencing hearing, Susan Barksdale apologized for not getting help.

Susan Barksdale (Tucson Police Department)

The Barksdales fled the Tucson area and were captured in New York in May 2019. They escaped while being brought back to Arizona.

A massive manhunt ensued and the Barksdales were found in northern Arizona after more than two weeks on the run.

Brent Mallard (Tucson Police Department)

The Barksdales’ nephew Brent Nathaniel Mallard pleaded guilty to arson in the connection with the case. His sentencing is scheduled for May 6.

You can watch video of Blane Barksdale’s arrest and tasing below.

Arrest of Blane Barksdale (Source: Department of Public Safety)

