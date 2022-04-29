Advertise
UPDATE: Officials identify 3 killed in crash on I-10 near Eloy

Fatal accident being investigated as ‘attempted human smuggling activity’
Kevin Avila, of Phoenix, is facing charges of first-degree murder, endangerment and aggravated assault in connection with a crash that left three people dead and several others injured.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:59 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least three people were killed and several others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy on April 21.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Friday, April 29, released the identities of the three. 22-year-old Alexis Miguel Fuentes De La Cruz, 36-year-old Omar Ortiz-Ramirez and 39-year-old Raúl Carranza-Alonso were all Mexican nationals.

Federal authorities said they are investigating the incident as “attempted human smuggling activity.”

According to DPS, the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident is 18-year-old Kevin Avila of Phoenix.

Avila is facing charges of first-degree murder, endangerment and aggravated assault. DPS said it is working to identify the three people killed and it is an ongoing process with the Pinal County Medical Examiner and Mexican Consul’s Office.

At least three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 10 in Eloy, Arizona, on Thursday, April 21.(KOLD News 13)

The incident started around 9 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull Avila over for erratic driving.

Avilia, who was driving an SUV with nine people in it, refused to stop. He eventually lost control, crossed the median and struck an 18-wheeler head-on.

Several of the people in the SUV were ejected. Two people died at the scene while another died at a hospital. The other five passengers were taken to the hospital and they remained there as of Friday morning.

DPS said the drivers of the other two vehicles involved suffered only minor injuries.

DPS said it is investigating the crash “to determine if our procedures were followed.” Homeland Security Investigations will conduct a parallel investigation, according to DPS.

No troopers were injured in the incident, according to DPS.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

