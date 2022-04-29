Advertise
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal shooting near University of Arizona campus

Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, the suspect in a fatal shooting, is wanted by Tucson police.
Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, the suspect in a fatal shooting, is wanted by Tucson police.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:18 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have identified the suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and another injured near the University of Arizona campus early Friday, April 22.

The Tucson Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, who faces first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder once apprehended.

24-year-old Harrison Weber was found shot near Second Street and Park Avenue around 2 a.m. Authorities immediately began treating Weber, but he died at a local hospital.

A 21-year-old man, who has not been named, was also shot and suffered serious injuries.

The TPD said the shooting may have been caused by a confrontation between two groups.

Howard-Brown is described as standing at 5′8″ and weighing 145 pounds with medium-length dreadlocks and tattoos covering his neck and arms. He could also be wearing prescription glasses.

Authorities consider Howard-Brown armed and dangerous and urge anyone who sees him not to approach him and call 911 instead.

