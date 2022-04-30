FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temps for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions and above normal temperatures are expected for the next seven days. Winds will be on the lighter side today before picking back up on Sunday. Gusty winds will continue into next week.

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 94. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

