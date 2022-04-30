FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind and fire concerns return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several systems pass north of us through next week generating breezy winds and little to no rain. SW winds will increase tomorrow in conjunction with low relative humidity. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for southern Arizona from 11am-8pm Sunday. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a fire.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low-90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

