High demand for nannies as more parents turn away from daycare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As parents return to work in-person after the pandemic, there’s a bigger need than ever for reliable childcare and many families are considering a new option – nannies.

The high demand for nannies means families will have to wait longer and pay more for their child’s care.

“What we’re seeing is really unprecedented, demand is skyrocketing and supply is really low,” Rosalind Prather, co-founder of Trusting Connections nanny agency, says they’re seeing lots of families looking for a nanny.

She says many of these families are choosing to turn away from daycare for a number of reasons after the pandemic.

“Families who had previously done daycare are for the first time considering having a nanny because they don’t have the exposure to germs. It’s more intimate one on one intimate care in their home. Mom and dad can check in throughout the day since parents are working from home,” she said.

She says inflation has also hit the childcare industry hard. Trusting Connections has raised their prices about 20% to deal with the increase in costs and to attract more staff. Because of the pandemic, a lot of childcare workers switched careers all together. Now, it’s even harder for parents to find someone reliable.

“They’re really having a hard time finding people online like they used to and so coming to an agency where you can have a dedicated matchmaker that identifies a quality candidate is something that parents are really seeking,” she explained.

But the higher price is making it hard for some families to afford.

“Ideally I think hiring a nanny would be the way to go because that gives you that continuity of care. You only have that one person that you trust with the most important thing in your life,” mother of three, Kellcci Bowles said.

Her family has been looking for someone consistent for her kids for months, but the main obstacle for hiring a nanny is cost.

“Because they’re so spread out in age, it takes a special kind of person to do their care because obviously I need someone experienced with younger children, but ideally I would need someone who can also pick up my oldest and help her with homework and stuff like that,” she said.

She says constantly looking for childcare impacts every area of her family’s life. For the time being, she plans to continue searching on care.com and other nanny and childcare sites.

