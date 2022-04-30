Advertise
McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
(CNN) - A couple said they found a bag of McDonald’s food they believe is from 1959 in the walls of their Chicago-area home during a renovation project.

The Joneses said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly sturdy.

The bag has the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches before Ronald McDonald came on the scene.

The couple isn’t sure what they’ll do with the decades-old grub but is open to selling the preserved fast-food fries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

