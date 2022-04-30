Pima County to allow vote centers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Voters in Pima County who choose to vote on election day will find things a bit different this election cycle.

No more checking the map to find the assigned precinct or remembering where the post card is that shows where the new precinct for this election might be.

No, Pima County will be joining the other Arizona counties and adopting vote centers.

“The advantage is for everybody,” said Mark Evans, the Communications Director for Pima County. “Instead of having one place to go vote you’re going to have 129 choices of where you want to cast your ballot on election day.”

The county board will vote next week to approve the 129 sites which will be open to all voters who want to cast a ballot in person. There will also be vote centers open for people who want to vote early in person.

“More democracy is good democracy,” Evans said. “We want to remove any barrier that might be in front of anyone in terms of being able to vote.”

One of those barriers is a state law which says if a person votes in the wrong precinct, their vote gets tossed which happens thousands of times every election.

It makes it easier and more convenient if voters can cast a ballot where ever they may be on election day.

“This eliminates that whole problem because it doesn’t matter, you can go vote on Mount Lemmon, you can go vote down in Green Valley, you can vote in Marana,” he said.

But he adds “just once, it doesn’t matter where you are you can go vote.”

Under the old system of precinct voting, if a voter cast a ballot in the wrong precinct on election day, that ballot was tossed out and didn’t count. Those ballots numbered in the thousands statewide, but that won’t be a problem anymore.

Cochise County adopted vote centers in 2015 and encouraged Pima County to adopt the vote center concept because of the ease and convenience.

It saves taxpayer funds too, because no longer will elections official need to staff 450 precincts with election workers and haul out equipment and voter registries to each one.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.