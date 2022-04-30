U.S. Border Patrol arrest migrants in Sasabe
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to U.S. Border Patrol, eight migrants were arrested near Sasabe by Tucson Station agents. Records revealed a Guatemalan citizen in the group, Medalia Morales-Vasquez, was convicted in 2009 of aggravated manslaughter of a child in Lee County, FL.
U.S.B.P. said, Morales-Vasquez will face criminal charges.
