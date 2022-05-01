Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: May is coming in hot

KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will make another run for triple digits by the end of next week with highs in the upper 90s. Several systems pass north of us will bring gusty winds at times. The next round of strong winds is expected on Tuesday. Stay fire weather aware!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

