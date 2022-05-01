FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in effect for Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions and above normal temperatures will continue through at least Saturday. Gusty winds and critical fire weather conditions are forecast today. Afternoon breeziness can be expected most days throughout the upcoming week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. East southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 59. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. South southeast wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

