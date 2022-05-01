Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in effect for Sunday

KOLD News 6-7 a.m. Sundays recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions and above normal temperatures will continue through at least Saturday. Gusty winds and critical fire weather conditions are forecast today. Afternoon breeziness can be expected most days throughout the upcoming week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. East southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 59. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. South southeast wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD Homicide investigation
Suspect arrested following fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Limberlost, First Avenue in Tucson
Fire contained on Mount Lemmon
Photo of Terrance Xavier Santistevan.
Man accused of shooting, killing teen girl and young woman in Casa Grande arrested in Texas
Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel dies from ‘health complications,’ family says

Latest News

Monday, May 2nd
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hot and breezy first week of May
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: May is coming in hot
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST MAY 1, 2022
Fire contained on Mount Lemmon
KOLD 530 FORECAST MAY 1, 2022
KOLD 530 forecast May 1, 2022