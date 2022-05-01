Governor Ducey and Attorney General Brnovich to honor fallen peace officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - PHOENIX – Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Governor Doug Ducey will gather with members of local, statewide, and federal law enforcement, along with the family members and colleagues of fallen Arizona officers on Monday, May 2 , to honor Arizona peace officers who lost their lives while in the line of duty in 2021. AG Brnovich serves as the Chairman of the Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Board, which oversees the maintenance of the Memorial and organizes the annual service.

This is the 48th Annual Peace Officers Memorial service. 26 fallen officers from local, county, and federal agencies will be honored this year:

• Officer L. Tyler Britt – Chandler Police Department (EOW: 1/11/2021)

• Officer Joseph H. Montgomery – Arizona State University Police Department (EOW: 1/14/2021)

• Officer Byron Don Shields – U.S. Customs & Border Protection (EOW: 1/20/2021)

• Special Agent Jimmie John Daniels – US Department of Justice - Federal Bureau of Investigation (EOW 2/1/2021)

• Probation Officer John A. Gilbert – Maricopa County Juvenile Probation Department (EOW: 2/21/2021)

• Officer Christopher Farrar – Chandler Police Department (EOW: 04/30/2021)

• Officer Jeremy Allan Brinton – Nogales Police Department (EOW: 5/21/2021)

• Officer Ginarro A. New – Phoenix Police Department (EOW: 5/31/2021)

• Officer Ruben “George” Facio – U.S. Customs & Border Protection (EOW: 7/17/2021)

• Supervisory Agent Danny Paul Cox – U.S. Border Patrol (EOW: 7/31/2021)

• Officer Mathew A. Hefter – Phoenix Police Department (EOW: 8/7/2021)

• Detention Officer Alicia Dawn Carter – Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (EOW: 8/9/2021)

• Agent Chad E. McBroom – U.S. Border Patrol (EOW: 8/29/2021)

• Sergeant Thomas Crawford Craig – Phoenix Police Department (EOW: 9/3/2021)

• Detention Officer Kendall L. Thomas – Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (EOW: 9/10/2021)

• Officer Phillip James Vavrinec, Jr. – Phoenix Police Department (EOW: 9/22/2021)

• Agent Luis “Louie” Dominguez – U.S. Border Patrol (EOW: 9/23/2021)

• Agent Alfredo M. Ibarra – U.S. Border Patrol (EOW: 9/27/2021)

• Group Supervisor Michael G. Garbo – US Department of Justice - Drug Enforcement Administration (EOW: 10/4/2021)

• Detention Officer Anthony “Nico” Nicoletti – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (EOW: 10/11/2021)

• Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Michael D. Rudd – La Paz County Sheriff’s Office (EOW: 10/11/2021)

• Deputy Sheriff Juan Miguel “Johnny” Ruiz – Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (EOW: 10/11/2021)

• Supervisory Agent Anibal Antonio Perez – U.S. Border Patrol (EOW: 11/5/2021)

• Lieutenant Chad Owen Brackman – Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (EOW: 11/10/2021)

• Supervisor Agent Martin Barrios – U.S. Border Patrol (EOW: 11/29/2021)

• Officer Jeremy Wilkins – Chandler Police Department (EOW: 12/17/2021)

Following a private event for survivor families, a formal procession to the Memorial located in Wesley Bolin Plaza will begin at 7:00 pm .

