Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Phoenix man dies after being shot by his wife during a fight, police say

The investigation is ongoing.
The investigation is ongoing.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after police say he was shot by his wife during a fight that escalated early Saturday morning.

Phoenix officers responded to reports of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road around 4 a.m. Police say Jerry Sueing, 51, was found at the scene by officers. Sueing had been shot and died from his injuries. Investigators learned that Sueing was having an argument with his wife, which escalated into a physical fight. Police say the fight continued to escalate until Sueing was shot by his wife. Sueing’s wife had multiple cuts across her body, according to authorities.

Sueing’s wife stayed at the scene and was interviewed by detectives. The investigation is ongoing. Police submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD Homicide investigation
Suspect arrested following fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Limberlost, First Avenue in Tucson
Fire contained on Mount Lemmon
Photo of Terrance Xavier Santistevan.
Man accused of shooting, killing teen girl and young woman in Casa Grande arrested in Texas
Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel dies from ‘health complications,’ family says

Latest News

Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
Greyhounds compete in a race at the Iowa Greyhound Park, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dubuque,...
Greyhound racing nearing its end in the US after long slide
The Republican National Committee is expected to appeal the judge's decision.
Judge gives House Jan. 6 panel OK to get RNC data
KOLD News 6 a.m. Monday, May 2
KOLD News 6 a.m. Monday, May 2
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia