TRAFFIC ALERT: Police investigating serious-injury collision at Limberlost, First Avenue
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of East Limberlost Drive and North First Avenue.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays for the next several hours.
