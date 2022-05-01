Tucson Police arrest suspect in midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On April 30, 2022, just after midnight, the Public Safety Communications Department (PSCD) received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of W. Miracle Mile. Officers from Operations Division West responded to the scene and located an adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in the roadway.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as 22-year-old Jesus Lopez III. Next of kin has been notified of his passing.

As additional officers arrived at the residence, they contacted additional individuals/witnesses. Detectives with the Homicide Unit were contacted and responded to the scene to continue the investigation. From initial interviews in conjunction with evidence recovered at the scene, detectives believe that there was a social gathering at the residence. A verbal altercation occurred during the gathering, which escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, shots were fired, and Lopez was struck.

Detectives identified 22-year-old Sebastian Ricardo Mendivil-Lopez as the suspect. Detectives learned that Lopez and Mendivil were currently living together at the residence.

At the conclusion of the interviews, Mendivil was transported to Pima County Jail, where he was booked on the charge of 2nd Degree Murder/Domestic Violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

