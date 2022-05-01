Advertise
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Limberlost, First Avenue in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Limberlost Drive and First Avenue in Tucson on Saturday, April 30.

The Tucson Police Department said 53-year-old Blaine Martineau ran into a vehicle that turned in front of him. Martineau died on the way to the hospital, according to the TPD.

The TPD said the driver of the other vehicle stopped and cooperated with the investigation. While the driver was not impaired and has not been cited, the investigation is ongoing.

The driver failing to yield was a “major contributing factor in the collision,” according to the TPD.

This was the seventh fatal motorcycle crash investigated by the TPD this year. At the same point in 2021 there were only four fatal motorcycle accidents.

