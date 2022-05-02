Deputies searching for man who went underwater while swimming at Lake Pleasant

Advertise
Authorities are investigating.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Lake Patrol deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who went underwater while swimming at Lake Pleasant and never resurfaced Sunday afternoon.

According to MCSO, deputies were called around 4 p.m. about a possible drowning. Deputies arrived and learned a man in his early 20s was swimming in the lake and went underwater but never resurfaced. MSCO says the man wasn’t wearing a life jacket. The search is ongoing. Additional information was not available.

Rescuers find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

A week ago, 20-year-old Neria Aranbayez went missing while swimming in the Agua Fria area of the lake. Aranbayev’s body was eventually found 21 feet below the surface of the water.

