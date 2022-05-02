Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Fire contained on Mount Lemmon

(Mt. Lemmon Hotel)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire burning on Mount Lemmon has been contained as of Sunday, May 1.

According to Mt. Lemmon Hotel, the U.S. Forest Service and Mt. Lemmon Fire responded and the blaze has burned under one acre.

The hotel said it serves as a reminder to not leave campfires unattended in the middle of a dry forest.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD Homicide investigation
Suspect arrested following fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Limberlost, First Avenue in Tucson
Photo of Terrance Xavier Santistevan.
Man accused of shooting, killing teen girl and young woman in Casa Grande arrested in Texas
Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel dies from ‘health complications,’ family says

Latest News

Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
Greyhounds compete in a race at the Iowa Greyhound Park, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dubuque,...
Greyhound racing nearing its end in the US after long slide
The Republican National Committee is expected to appeal the judge's decision.
Judge gives House Jan. 6 panel OK to get RNC data
KOLD News 6 a.m. Monday, May 2
KOLD News 6 a.m. Monday, May 2
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia