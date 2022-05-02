Fire contained on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire burning on Mount Lemmon has been contained as of Sunday, May 1.

According to Mt. Lemmon Hotel, the U.S. Forest Service and Mt. Lemmon Fire responded and the blaze has burned under one acre.

The hotel said it serves as a reminder to not leave campfires unattended in the middle of a dry forest.

