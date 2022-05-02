Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hot and breezy first week of May

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mostly sunny, breezy, dry, and hot weather conditions are in store for the first full week of May. Highs will warm back into the lower 90s Monday under sunny skies. Winds could gust 15-25 mph during the afternoon hours. High clouds stream in overnight and tomorrow, with higher wind gusts (25 to 35 mph) and fire danger Tuesday afternoon. Tucson looks to make another run at 100° by the end of the week!

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs around 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Windy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 90 degrees. Windy.

