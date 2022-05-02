Advertise
Mesa police looking for person of interest in deadly gas station shooting

Adam Gomez is considered a person of interest.
Adam Gomez is considered a person of interest.(Mesa Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mesa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning in connection to a murder at a gas station last week. Officers have named 20-year-old Adam Gomez as a person of interest. He was seen fleeing the Circle K parking lot at McKellips and Gilbert roads after 30-year-old Jose Gutierrez was found shot and killed in his Ford F-150 pickup truck around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Investigators said there was some sort of fight between Gutierrez and the shooter inside the truck.

Gomez is described as a Hispanic man, 5′2″ tall, 140 pounds with brown short hair, and has an Arizona Diamondbacks logo tattooed on his throat. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information on where he is, they’re urged to call the Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211 and Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

