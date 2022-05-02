Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson Fire: Rescue truck stolen from scene, man in custody

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was detained after he allegedly stole a rescue truck from Tucson firefighters on Monday, May 2.

Tucson Fire Department spokesman Michael Colaianni confirmed the truck was stolen while firefighters were at a scene.

Tucson police said the truck, which they identified as a Ford F150 or similar make and model, was found at the Target on Oracle Road, close to the scene.

Officers detained one man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several firefighters are working to contain a bee attack near La Canada Drive and River Road.
UPDATE: Two have life-threatening injuries after bee attack
A 400-pound pig escaped and went for a walk, causing headaches near Campbell Avenue and...
Tucson police deal with real road hog
Fire contained on Mount Lemmon
TPD Homicide investigation
Suspect arrested following fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
Authorities are investigating.
Deputies searching for man who went underwater while swimming at Lake Pleasant

Latest News

FREE TO KILL: New set of rules proposed for magistrates after violent felons are released
FREE TO KILL: New set of rules proposed for magistrates after violent felons are released
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the...
Suns start off strong, dominate Dallas in Game 1
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fire closes roads south of Vail
Tucson hopes to improve cyclist safety through bike boulevards
Tucson hopes to improve cyclist safety through bike boulevards
Tucson hopes to improve cyclist safety through bike boulevards
Tucson hopes to improve cyclist safety through bike boulevards