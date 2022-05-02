Tucson Fire: Rescue truck stolen from scene, man in custody
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was detained after he allegedly stole a rescue truck from Tucson firefighters on Monday, May 2.
Tucson Fire Department spokesman Michael Colaianni confirmed the truck was stolen while firefighters were at a scene.
Tucson police said the truck, which they identified as a Ford F150 or similar make and model, was found at the Target on Oracle Road, close to the scene.
Officers detained one man.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
