Tucson police deal with real road hog

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A road hog caused a major headache near Campbell Avenue and Irvington Road in Tucson early Monday, May 2.

Pima Animal Care Center said a 400-pound sow named Rosalia got out of her pen and tried to cross the road around 6 a.m.

Construction workers called PACC when they spotted her. Officers from the Tucson Police Department arrived on the scene to help corral Rosalia until her owners were able to pick her up.

PACC said Rosalia’s owners were able to get her loaded up thanks to help from everyone involved.

Rosalia’s owners said they were not aware it is against code to keep, raise, or feed pigs within city limits. The only exemption is for purebred Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs.

Something "hogging" the roadway? Southside Officers & Environmental Services have their hands full corraling Frankenswine - and thats no hogwash. Thankfully, no ham-bulance ride to the hospital for this animal. Officers are keeping it contained until a piggyback ride is arranged. pic.twitter.com/2cwO5ntJ03 — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) May 2, 2022

