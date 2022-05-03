FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warm and breezy again Tuesday with increasing clouds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will warm into the low 90s again Tuesday, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Conditions could be a bit breezy again the afternoon with wind gusts 25 to 30 mph possible.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, with ever so slightly “cooler” highs in the upper 80s. The warming trend picks back up starting Thursday, with upper 90s and potential triple digits moving in Friday and Saturday. A pattern change looks to arrive by early next week, cooling us back off into the 80s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Windy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 90 degrees. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.