GRAPHIC: Videos show large-scale fight on Tucson High campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A large-scale fight involving at least one adult caused a lockdown at a school in Tucson on Tuesday, May 3.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Tucson High by the Tucson Unified School District.

The TPD said investigators believe the fight started when a man showed up on campus during a lunch break. The TPD said a least one person was detained, there were no reported injuries and no weapons involved.

The district said all students and staff are safe and the campus returned to normal operations. TUSD did say that “some safety restrictions, including continued School Safety and TPD presence, (will continue for) the remainder of the day and week.”

Several videos posted online show a very large fight with at least 30 people involved.

Tucson High footage pt. 2 😱🙈 pic.twitter.com/A7LsIWuZ4S — TMZ Tucson (@TmzTucson) May 3, 2022

@whatsuptucson Video from inside Tucson High School shows a parent involved in an altercation with multiple students. pic.twitter.com/97WZ9kbpZ6 — Piercen Sturdavant (@Pasty_P_) May 3, 2022

