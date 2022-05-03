Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams to retire this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams plans to retire this summer, according to a tweet by the Phoenix Police Department.

“After much prayer and consideration and in consultation with my family and city leadership, I have decided to make a change,” the tweet from the Phoenix Police Department reads. “There is never a perfect time to transition but the time feels right for me now to step aside. Just like when I felt called to do this job, I also feel called right now to go in a new direction, allowing me the rare opportunity to prioritize family and explore future endeavors.”

Williams has been in law enforcement for more than three decades, starting her career as a patrol officer in Phoenix in 1989. She moved to Oxnard, California to head up the department there in 2011, and then returned to Phoenix to take over the police department in 2016.

“Chief Williams has devoted her professional career to the city she loves,” City Manager Jeff Barton said in a news release. “Her passion for this community, her leadership through challenging times and her commitment to reforming and evolving the Phoenix Police Department will be missed as she makes this decision to retire.”

Williams outlined some of her achievements while serving as the city’s top cop in a statement posted on the City of Phoenix website. At the top of the list were implementing body-worn cameras for officers patrolling our streets and documenting every time an officer pointed their weapon at somebody. She also noted the updating of policies and procedures “to mirror the changing expectations and demands of the community” and increased transparency with the public.

Williams did not set a specific date for her last day, saying only that it “will be sometime this summer.” She also did not elaborate on her plans for the future. “All of that comes later,” she wrote in her statement. “I am proud to have paved the way for this department to move forward in a positive manner while at the same time opening the door for the next Chief to enter.”

“On behalf of the men and women of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, we thank Chief Jeri Williams for her commitment and service to the Phoenix Police Department,” Darrel Kriplean, the president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, said in a statement sent to Arizona’s Family. “As a 33-year law enforcement veteran, Chief Williams has devoted her life to protecting our community. We wish her the best in her retirement and look forward to working with city leadership during this transition.”

Andy Anderson, retired Phoenix Assistant Police Chief, said, “I worked many years with Chief Williams, and I can absolutely say she’s one of the most committed and dedicated people I’ve ever worked with...Chief Williams is the perfect example of who should become a police officer because she did it to serve her community.”

“We thank Chief Jeri Williams for her 33 years of service to the public safety community and for the many years and countless hours she has put in on behalf of the Phoenix Police Department and a City we all love dearly,” Lou Manganiello, president of Fraternal Order of Police Phoenix Lodge 2 said in a statement. “The Chief’s impending retirement this summer represents an opportunity for improvement for the Phoenix PD. At a time when police officers citywide are facing a surge in violent incidents and the department is transferring dozens of experienced detectives back to patrol - decimating entire investigative units - our city needs a Chief focused not merely on answering emergency calls, but on responding effectively to cut crime. Phoenix needs more police officers. It is unacceptable not to hire officers when the City is flush with revenue and while we continue to lose experienced cops to neighboring cities offering bonuses and better pay. The men and women on the frontlines deserve more support and resources, in an effort to make our City safer for our cops and residents.” The Fraternal Order of Police Phoenix Lodge 2 represents the interests of Phoenix Police law enforcement professionals.

Jacob Raiford, with the social advocacy group We Rising, said that he felt that Chief Williams lacked transparency and is hoping that the new chief will do better. The group led many of the police reform protests in Phoenix a couple of years ago. Raiford said. “It’s not just about that specific individual Jeri Williams, it’s about everyone directly underneath the Chief and who has been in the way of providing accountability and transparency to the community and very sensitive subject matters. We need to see cultural change in Phoenix PD. We have not seen that in 5 years, not seen that in 15 years, and it’s time for us to look at that more holistic standpoint--a much more honest, transparent standpoint.”

